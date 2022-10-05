Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund to Issue Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NNY)

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.026 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 4.4% annually over the last three years.
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE NNY traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.24. The stock had a trading volume of 30,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,528. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has a 1 year low of $7.95 and a 1 year high of $10.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.67.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NNY)
- Rite-Aid Sings a Familiar Tune That Investors Don’t Want to Hear
- Don’t Give Up on These Q3 Losers
- The Anatomy of a Great Pension Plan
- 3 Safe Earnings Plays for a Risk-Off Market
- Tyson Foods Takes a Lickin’ and Keeps on Tickin’ Lower
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.