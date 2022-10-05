Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund to Issue Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NNY)

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.026 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 4.4% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE NNY traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.24. The stock had a trading volume of 30,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,528. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has a 1 year low of $7.95 and a 1 year high of $10.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.67.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund in the second quarter worth $85,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 9.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,255 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 20.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 159,891 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 27,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 11.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 301,237 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 29,884 shares in the last quarter. 12.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

