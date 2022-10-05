Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund (NYSE:JPT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund (NYSE:JPT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1205 per share on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This is a boost from Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.
Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:JPT traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.23. 13,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,596. Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $18.20 and a 52-week high of $25.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.74.
Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund (JPT)
- Too Soon: 3 Reasons to Wait on DocuSign Stock
- Rite-Aid Sings a Familiar Tune That Investors Don’t Want to Hear
- Don’t Give Up on These Q3 Losers
- The Anatomy of a Great Pension Plan
- 3 Safe Earnings Plays for a Risk-Off Market
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.