Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund Announces Dividend of $0.12 (NYSEARCA:JPI)

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund (NYSEARCA:JPI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.124 per share on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund Price Performance

Shares of JPI opened at $18.68 on Wednesday. Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund has a 12-month low of $18.26 and a 12-month high of $25.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.26.

Get Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund in the first quarter worth about $204,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund by 5.8% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund in the first quarter worth about $423,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund by 17.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 5,483 shares during the period. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund in the first quarter worth about $724,000.

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating in financial services sectors such as bank, insurance, REITs, and utility companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.