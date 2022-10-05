Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.053 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.4% per year over the last three years.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Stock Down 2.2 %

JPC stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.98. 706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,586. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $6.89 and a twelve month high of $9.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 0.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,556,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,356,000 after buying an additional 9,029 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,188,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,089,000 after buying an additional 432,502 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 81.1% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 914,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,846,000 after acquiring an additional 409,486 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 13.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 367,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 44,906 shares during the period. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at $2,674,000.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

