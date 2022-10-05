Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.053 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.
Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.4% per year over the last three years.
Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Stock Down 2.2 %
JPC stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.98. 706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,586. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $6.89 and a twelve month high of $9.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.92.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund
Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (JPC)
- Too Soon: 3 Reasons to Wait on DocuSign Stock
- Rite-Aid Sings a Familiar Tune That Investors Don’t Want to Hear
- Don’t Give Up on These Q3 Losers
- The Anatomy of a Great Pension Plan
- 3 Safe Earnings Plays for a Risk-Off Market
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.