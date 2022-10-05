Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:JPS)

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0435 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.8% per year over the last three years.

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JPS traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.62. 5,298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 635,522. Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has a twelve month low of $6.48 and a twelve month high of $9.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 94,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,808,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,131,000 after buying an additional 118,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Spectrum Asset Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade preferred debt securities, convertible debt securities, and convertible preferred securities that are rated BBB/Baa or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch.

