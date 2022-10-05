Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0385 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.

Nuveen Senior Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Get Nuveen Senior Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Senior Income Fund Trading Down 0.6 %

NSL traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.76. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,140. Nuveen Senior Income Fund has a 52 week low of $4.59 and a 52 week high of $6.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Senior Income Fund

Nuveen Senior Income Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 6.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 36,377 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 11.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 21,456 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 2.8% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 106,815 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 11.2% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 41,920 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 4,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 176.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,646 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 22,098 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Senior Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is managed by Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate U.S dollar-denominated secured Senior Loans. Nuveen Senior Income Fund was formed on October 26, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Senior Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Senior Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.