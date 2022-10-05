Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0385 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.
Nuveen Senior Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
Nuveen Senior Income Fund Trading Down 0.6 %
NSL traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.76. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,140. Nuveen Senior Income Fund has a 52 week low of $4.59 and a 52 week high of $6.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.07.
Nuveen Senior Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Senior Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is managed by Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate U.S dollar-denominated secured Senior Loans. Nuveen Senior Income Fund was formed on October 26, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.
