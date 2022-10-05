O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.60- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.58. The company issued revenue guidance of -. O-I Glass also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.10-$2.25 EPS.
NYSE OI opened at $14.32 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. O-I Glass has a 12-month low of $10.64 and a 12-month high of $17.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.34.
O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. O-I Glass had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 37.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that O-I Glass will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 99.6% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 47,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 23,662 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of O-I Glass by 35.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 48,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 12,572 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of O-I Glass by 295.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 46,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 34,818 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the first quarter valued at approximately $596,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the first quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.
O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.
