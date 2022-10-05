Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $13.21

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.21 and last traded at $13.20, with a volume of 4525 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th.

Office Properties Income Trust Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.43. The stock has a market cap of $646.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.33 and a beta of 1.20.

Office Properties Income Trust Announces Dividend

Office Properties Income Trust ( NASDAQ:OPI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($1.45). Office Properties Income Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $141.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.19 million. On average, analysts forecast that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.49%. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,222.15%.

Institutional Trading of Office Properties Income Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPI. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,054,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,195,000 after buying an additional 30,217 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Office Properties Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $462,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 14.5% during the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 263,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,780,000 after buying an additional 33,294 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 103.0% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 113,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after buying an additional 57,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

About Office Properties Income Trust

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

See Also

