OLD National Bancorp IN Boosts Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 275.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 75,875 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $10,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ledyard National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 8,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 17.2% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 10,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 9,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock traded down $3.29 on Wednesday, hitting $89.81. 18,786 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,412,747. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.37. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.84 and a 52 week high of $108.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.69.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.7275 dividend. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on WEC. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $105.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $108.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP William Mastoris sold 4,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $492,637.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,506 shares in the company, valued at $263,230.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

