OLD National Bancorp IN Buys 25,214 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,214 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN owned 0.08% of Cummins worth $20,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,299,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,522,705,000 after acquiring an additional 544,899 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Cummins by 7.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,370,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,142,000 after purchasing an additional 173,139 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 4.6% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,137,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,503,000 after buying an additional 94,313 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,677,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,983,000 after buying an additional 51,925 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,514,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,671,000 after buying an additional 21,872 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 4,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.18, for a total value of $1,120,055.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,644,149.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cummins news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 4,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.18, for a total transaction of $1,120,055.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,644,149.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $701,217.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,680,098.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,001 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,774. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cummins Stock Down 0.5 %

CMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $238.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Cummins in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Cummins from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.22.

Shares of Cummins stock traded down $1.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $220.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,056. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.50. The company has a market cap of $31.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.00. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.27 and a 1-year high of $247.48.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $1.57 dividend. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.98%.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

