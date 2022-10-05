OLD National Bancorp IN Buys 27,915 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 168.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,525 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,915 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $10,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 31.3% in the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,302 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its stake in McDonald’s by 127.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in McDonald’s by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,509 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in McDonald’s by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 52,469 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $12,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $306.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Stephens began coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on McDonald’s from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on McDonald’s from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on McDonald’s from $289.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $284.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

McDonald’s Price Performance

In other news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $2,046,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,109.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $2,046,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,109.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total value of $1,188,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,191 shares of company stock worth $5,250,365. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald’s stock traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $236.48. 44,974 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,936,389. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $255.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.59. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 129.90% and a net margin of 25.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. Research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 67.98%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Articles

