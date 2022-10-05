OLD National Bancorp IN Grows Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 410,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 23,159 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $14,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at about $938,856,000. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1,413.5% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 27,916,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,153,123,000 after acquiring an additional 26,072,056 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 3,475.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,156,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $750,031,000 after acquiring an additional 17,648,324 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,487,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,339,042,000 after acquiring an additional 16,123,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 168.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,168,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $998,402,000 after acquiring an additional 15,182,043 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SLB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Benchmark raised shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.01.

Schlumberger Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of SLB stock traded up $1.59 on Wednesday, reaching $40.71. 500,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,916,146. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.19. The company has a market capitalization of $57.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.73. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $27.65 and a twelve month high of $49.83.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.04%.

About Schlumberger

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.