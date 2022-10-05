OLD National Bancorp IN Has $9.64 Million Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 56.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,758 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,627 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $9,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mairs & Power Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 2,925 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 340,661 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $114,581,000 after acquiring an additional 100,522 shares during the last quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC now owns 149,025 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $50,125,000 after acquiring an additional 13,987 shares during the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 86,815 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,200,000 after acquiring an additional 38,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 105.1% in the 4th quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 28,282 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,513,000 after acquiring an additional 14,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Price Performance

META traded down $5.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.95. 355,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,500,044. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.12 and a 1 year high of $353.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.61 EPS. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on META shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $295.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.80, for a total transaction of $56,361.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,924,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $220,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,646,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.80, for a total value of $56,361.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,924,705.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,592 shares of company stock valued at $8,446,098 in the last 90 days. 13.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.