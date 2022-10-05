OLD National Bancorp IN Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 106.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,043 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN owned about 0.06% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $13,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DVY. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 122.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 151,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,568,000 after acquiring an additional 83,518 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,840,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 488,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,919,000 after acquiring an additional 52,813 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,348,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 52,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,416,000 after acquiring an additional 6,486 shares during the period.

Shares of DVY traded down $2.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.18. The stock had a trading volume of 4,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,707. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $120.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.68. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $107.00 and a 52 week high of $133.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a $1.346 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $5.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

