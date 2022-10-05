OLD National Bancorp IN Purchases 42,567 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 99,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,567 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $16,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12.9% during the second quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 13,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 1,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 13,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. SBB Research Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. SBB Research Group LLC now owns 286,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,589,000 after acquiring an additional 84,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 26,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of IWM traded down $3.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $172.06. 613,037 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,546,256. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $162.78 and a 52-week high of $244.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $184.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.58.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

