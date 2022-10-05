OLD National Bancorp IN Purchases 7,360 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 78,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,360 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $8,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Global Payments during the first quarter worth about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global Payments during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Global Payments during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 117.6% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments Stock Down 1.5 %

GPN stock traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.41. The company had a trading volume of 5,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,614,896. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.39. The company has a market capitalization of $31.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 645.31, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.05. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.52 and a 52 week high of $163.03.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 555.59%.

Insider Transactions at Global Payments

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $466,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,827,768.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Global Payments from $217.00 to $232.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Global Payments from $123.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Global Payments from $197.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Global Payments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Global Payments from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.04.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.