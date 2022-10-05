Olstein Capital Management L.P. Acquires 1,500 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 10.7% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 5.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 10.8% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,694,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,044,975,000 after purchasing an additional 117,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $2.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $167.44. 135,552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,056,666. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.73. The stock has a market cap of $152.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $144.46 and a 12-month high of $202.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.02% and a net margin of 43.78%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 15th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $7,705,295.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,955,124.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total transaction of $2,172,495.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,668,024.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total value of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 66,822 shares in the company, valued at $11,955,124.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,415 shares of company stock worth $10,241,311. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on TXN. Mizuho dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. DZ Bank cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.19.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

