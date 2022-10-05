Olstein Capital Management L.P. Boosts Holdings in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 387,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,050 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. owned 0.17% of Cushman & Wakefield worth $5,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,492,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,804,000 after acquiring an additional 999,195 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,620,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,326,000 after purchasing an additional 230,508 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 3.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,159,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,815,000 after buying an additional 163,125 shares during the period. Lakewood Capital Management LP increased its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 4,857,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,783,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,089,000 after purchasing an additional 99,847 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Shares of CWK traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,571,886. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a fifty-two week low of $10.94 and a fifty-two week high of $23.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

