Olstein Capital Management L.P. Buys 20,000 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Omnicom Group makes up 1.2% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Olstein Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Omnicom Group worth $7,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 10.5% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. American Trust bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in Omnicom Group by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMC traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $66.24. The company had a trading volume of 23,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,435. The firm has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.31 and a 52-week high of $91.61.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.12. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 39.15% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.83%.

In other Omnicom Group news, VP Michael J. Obrien sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total transaction of $1,268,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 131,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,239,885.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Omnicom Group from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. ING Group started coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Omnicom Group to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.70.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

