Olstein Capital Management L.P. Has $3.59 Million Stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P. owned 0.12% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $3,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $129,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 62.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $158,000. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,260. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.52. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.51 and a 52 week high of $63.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $277.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.19 million. Equities analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

PBH has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prestige Consumer Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.