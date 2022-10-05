Olstein Capital Management L.P. Has $8.48 Million Holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Kulicke and Soffa Industries comprises about 1.3% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Olstein Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.33% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $8,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 39.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,526,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,527,000 after purchasing an additional 719,765 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 30.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,366,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,274,000 after acquiring an additional 320,545 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2,232.9% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 276,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,470,000 after acquiring an additional 264,887 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 114.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 496,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,069,000 after acquiring an additional 264,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,310,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,429,000 after purchasing an additional 248,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KLIC traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.27. 7,611 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 582,850. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.07 and its 200 day moving average is $47.51. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.35 and a fifty-two week high of $73.45.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $372.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 29.50% and a return on equity of 45.08%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is 8.44%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

