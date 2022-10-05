Olstein Capital Management L.P. Lowers Position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 139,287 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 62,713 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $6,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 13.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,807,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,689,000 after acquiring an additional 338,099 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 13.2% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,371,057 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,139,000 after buying an additional 276,970 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 3.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,469,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,374,000 after buying an additional 51,958 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 4.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,115,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,244,000 after buying an additional 47,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 22.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 626,192 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,833,000 after buying an additional 116,473 shares in the last quarter. 97.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WGO. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $67.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Winnebago Industries to $68.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

Shares of NYSE:WGO traded down $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,845. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.09. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.05 and a fifty-two week high of $79.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is 9.30%.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

