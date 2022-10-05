Olstein Capital Management L.P. Reduces Stock Position in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. trimmed its stake in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P. owned 0.11% of Brady worth $2,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Brady by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,332,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,716,000 after purchasing an additional 17,763 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brady by 3.7% in the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,350,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,494,000 after acquiring an additional 48,436 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brady by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 812,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,774,000 after acquiring an additional 47,578 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Brady by 57.8% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 799,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,820,000 after buying an additional 292,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brady by 100.1% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 795,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,815,000 after buying an additional 398,093 shares during the last quarter. 78.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BRC traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $43.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,702. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.05. Brady Co. has a 12-month low of $40.73 and a 12-month high of $55.95.

Brady ( NYSE:BRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Brady had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $324.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Brady Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Brady’s payout ratio is currently 30.93%.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials, printing systems, RFID and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

