Olstein Capital Management L.P. Sells 17,000 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. reduced its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $6,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 334 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in Hologic by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Hologic by 22.3% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 887 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Hologic by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,867 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1.1% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,277 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on HOLX. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Hologic from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.71.

Hologic Stock Performance

Shares of HOLX stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $66.26. The stock had a trading volume of 26,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,662,686. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.57 and a twelve month high of $80.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.26. Hologic had a net margin of 28.93% and a return on equity of 37.48%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Hologic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

