Olstein Capital Management L.P. Sells 25,000 Shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $2,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in Gates Industrial by 4.8% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Gates Industrial by 7.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 138,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Gates Industrial by 133.1% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Gates Industrial by 5.9% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 36,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 63.4% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 558,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,407,000 after purchasing an additional 216,576 shares during the period.

GTES traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.43. The company had a trading volume of 108,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,505. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $18.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.11.

Gates Industrial ( NYSE:GTES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $906.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GTES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Gates Industrial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $13.50 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $13.00 price target on shares of Gates Industrial in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.81.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

