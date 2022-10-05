ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Stock Position Lowered by Capital Management Corp VA

Capital Management Corp VA lowered its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 264,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,522 shares during the period. ONEOK makes up approximately 3.6% of Capital Management Corp VA’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $14,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 6.5% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 66,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,725,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 49.0% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 21,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 6,993 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 36.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 596,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,799,000 after purchasing an additional 160,075 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 2.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,630,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,435,000 after purchasing an additional 102,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter worth about $445,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho raised their target price on ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.64.

ONEOK Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of OKE traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.91. The company had a trading volume of 64,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,864,987. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.52. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.50 and a 52 week high of $75.07. The company has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.69.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 106.25%.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.