Oppenheimer Cuts Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Price Target to $315.00

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Oppenheimer to $315.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.29% from the stock’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Moody’s’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.25 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MCO. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $329.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $370.00 to $298.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $309.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Moody’s from $296.00 to $263.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $318.38.

MCO stock traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $261.86. 820,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 907,132. Moody’s has a 12 month low of $242.61 and a 12 month high of $407.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $291.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $296.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.12). Moody’s had a return on equity of 71.12% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Moody’s will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Moody’s news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total transaction of $101,281.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,088.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Moody’s news, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total transaction of $242,213.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,586,714.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total value of $101,281.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,088.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCO. American National Bank increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 177.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the second quarter worth $33,000. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the second quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

