Oppenheimer Lowers S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Price Target to $386.00

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Oppenheimer to $386.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.01% from the stock’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for S&P Global’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.70 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.90 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.78 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on S&P Global from $386.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Raymond James dropped their target price on S&P Global from $462.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $404.71.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded down $1.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $321.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,295,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,239,875. S&P Global has a twelve month low of $305.08 and a twelve month high of $484.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $358.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $359.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 38.49%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total value of $1,175,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,597.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total value of $1,157,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,616,745.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total value of $1,175,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,597.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,150 shares of company stock valued at $10,146,219 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of S&P Global

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank grew its holdings in S&P Global by 171.9% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in S&P Global by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,683,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. grew its holdings in S&P Global by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 4,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in S&P Global by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in S&P Global by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

