Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.16-$1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.91 billion-$12.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.17 billion.

Oracle Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $65.69 on Wednesday. Oracle has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.66. The company has a market cap of $177.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.94.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07). Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oracle will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.95%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Barclays set a $82.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Oracle from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler reiterated a hold rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price target on Oracle from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the first quarter valued at $36,794,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Oracle by 26.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,752,778 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $145,008,000 after purchasing an additional 366,636 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Oracle by 27.7% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,552,602 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $128,446,000 after purchasing an additional 337,195 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 12.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,259,340 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $186,915,000 after buying an additional 258,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 3.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,035,064 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $421,669,000 after buying an additional 209,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

