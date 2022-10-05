Orange Belgium (OTC:MBISF) Price Target Lowered to €19.50 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Orange Belgium (OTC:MBISF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €22.00 ($22.45) to €19.50 ($19.90) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Orange Belgium Stock Performance

Orange Belgium stock remained flat at $19.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.33. Orange Belgium has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $22.15.

Orange Belgium Company Profile

Orange Belgium SA provides telecommunication services in Belgium and Luxembourg. It provides mobile telecommunication, broadband internet, and television services to residential clients, as well as mobile and fixed line services to businesses and corporates. The company also provides connectivity and mobility services include big data and the Internet of Things.

