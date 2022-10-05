Orange Belgium (OTC:MBISF) Price Target Lowered to €19.50 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Orange Belgium (OTC:MBISF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €22.00 ($22.45) to €19.50 ($19.90) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Orange Belgium Stock Performance
Orange Belgium stock remained flat at $19.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.33. Orange Belgium has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $22.15.
Orange Belgium Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Orange Belgium (MBISF)
- Hot Potato: Lamb Weston Stock Confirms a Top
- Too Soon: 3 Reasons to Wait on DocuSign Stock
- Rite-Aid Sings a Familiar Tune That Investors Don’t Want to Hear
- Don’t Give Up on These Q3 Losers
- The Anatomy of a Great Pension Plan
Receive News & Ratings for Orange Belgium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange Belgium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.