Orchid (OXT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2.88 Million

Orchid (OXT) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 5th. One Orchid coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0979 or 0.00000488 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Orchid has a market capitalization of $67.61 million and approximately $2.88 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Orchid has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,054.05 or 0.99997871 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00007047 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002343 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003481 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00051436 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009973 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00063559 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00021942 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004959 BTC.

Orchid Profile

Orchid is a coin. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 coins. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com.

Orchid Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. Telegram | Discord | Facebook | YouTube | LinkedIn Whitepaper “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

