Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 9,080 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,353 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,080 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $19,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 423.1% during the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 136 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PXD shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $274.00 to $267.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $345.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $289.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.65.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of PXD stock traded up $8.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $251.49. 81,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,638,095. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $166.97 and a fifty-two week high of $288.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $60.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.72.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.81 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 28.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 32.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $8.57 per share. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $34.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.63%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 18.19%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.