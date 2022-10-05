Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $13.38 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,037 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,090 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Walmart were worth $13,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 442.9% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total transaction of $1,301,260.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,488,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,457,283.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,156,499 shares of company stock valued at $297,863,113. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:WMT traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $133.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,582,294. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.37. The company has a market capitalization of $361.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. Walmart’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on Walmart from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Walmart from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Walmart from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Erste Group Bank raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.41.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

