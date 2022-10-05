Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $26.20 Million Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,219 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 46,103 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $26,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,583,504 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,095,615,000 after buying an additional 4,451,999 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,795,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,102,958,000 after buying an additional 570,001 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,729,009 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,172,746,000 after buying an additional 244,566 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,205,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,038,863,000 after purchasing an additional 476,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,173,498 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,047,572,000 after purchasing an additional 148,283 shares in the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GS traded down $7.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $307.62. 55,171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,954,746. The company’s 50 day moving average is $330.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $318.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $277.84 and a 52 week high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.99 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $11.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 27.75%. The company’s revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $15.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th were given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GS shares. Odeon Capital Group cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $415.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $401.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total transaction of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 31,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $796,231.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 486,769 shares in the company, valued at $12,213,034.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,791,781.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 793,689 shares of company stock worth $23,413,742 in the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.