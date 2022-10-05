Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $31.79 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,831 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 79,898 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Adobe were worth $31,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 964 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in Adobe by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,698 shares of the software company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 1.4% during the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the software company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 23.6% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 131 shares of the software company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.2% during the first quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 812 shares of the software company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADBE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $430.00 to $358.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $475.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $427.11.

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $294.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,154,819. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $699.54. The company has a market capitalization of $137.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $372.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $394.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David A. Ricks purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $280.56 per share, with a total value of $336,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,441,797.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director David A. Ricks purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $280.56 per share, with a total value of $336,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,441,797.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Durn purchased 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $288.11 per share, for a total transaction of $936,357.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,578,008.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,769 shares of company stock valued at $1,477,562 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

