Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,764 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 11,792 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.1% of Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $71,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SWS Partners bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 120.0% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $36,000. 1.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.55. 1,381,679 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,722,132. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.67. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.03 and a fifty-two week high of $152.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $27.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOG. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $140.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total value of $96,837.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,865.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total value of $96,837.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,052 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,865.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total transaction of $175,284.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,551.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 96,848 shares of company stock valued at $10,509,112. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.