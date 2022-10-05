Origin Sport Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.58 Million (ORS)

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. During the last week, Origin Sport has traded 120.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Origin Sport has a total market capitalization of $2.58 million and $800,458.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Origin Sport coin can now be bought for about $0.0086 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CalltoCombat (CTC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003284 BTC.

Elysian (ELS) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000016 BTC.

TabTrader Token (TTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Investin (IVN) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000540 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

X-Consoles (GAME) traded up 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00014918 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Monster Adventure Token (MAT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MirArc Chain (MAT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00068458 BTC.

About Origin Sport

Origin Sport (ORS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on September 5th, 2018. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. Origin Sport’s official message board is medium.com/origin-sport. Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Origin Sport’s official website is www.originsport.io. The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Origin Sport

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

