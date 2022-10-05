Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) Director Buys $19,264.26 in Stock

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Rating) Director Kurt J. Hilzinger purchased 15,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.23 per share, for a total transaction of $19,264.26. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 473,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,933.91. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Outlook Therapeutics Price Performance

OTLK stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 581,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,523. Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $2.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.34.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). As a group, analysts forecast that Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Outlook Therapeutics

Several research firms have recently commented on OTLK. Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Outlook Therapeutics to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Outlook Therapeutics by 174.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 16,414 shares during the period. Flower City Capital acquired a new stake in Outlook Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $36,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Outlook Therapeutics by 32.3% in the second quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Outlook Therapeutics by 18.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 9,911 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Outlook Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $75,000. 11.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Outlook Therapeutics Company Profile

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

Further Reading

