Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.95

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.95 and last traded at $1.95, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OUTKY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Outokumpu Oyj from €6.60 ($6.73) to €6.30 ($6.43) in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Oddo Bhf downgraded Outokumpu Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Barclays began coverage on Outokumpu Oyj in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Danske cut shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €5.00 ($5.10) price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Outokumpu Oyj currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.77.

Outokumpu Oyj Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.55.

About Outokumpu Oyj

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; precise components, including welded stainless-steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, bent profiles, structural sections, press plates, roll shells, and blancs and disks; semi-finished stainless steel long products comprising billets and blooms, forged and rolled billets, cast slabs, ingots, and rebar; and stainless steel wire rods, wires, and bars.

