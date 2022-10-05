Oxford BioDynamics (LON:OBD) Stock Price Up 8.7%

Oxford BioDynamics Plc (LON:OBD – Get Rating) rose 8.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 12.50 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 12.50 ($0.15). Approximately 175,282 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 259,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.50 ($0.14).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Oxford BioDynamics in a report on Monday, September 12th.

The firm has a market cap of £14.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 12.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 16.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.34, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.80.

About Oxford BioDynamics

Oxford BioDynamics Plc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops biomarkers for use in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry primarily in the United States and internationally. The company provides EpiSwitch, a proprietary technology platform for the discovery, evaluation, validation, and monitoring of epigenetic biomarkers known as chromosome conformation signatures for use in medical testing kits, disease prediction, diagnosis, and treatment.

