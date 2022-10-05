Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 300 ETF (NYSEARCA:TRPL) Trading Up 2.1%

Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 300 ETF (NYSEARCA:TRPL – Get Rating) shares were up 2.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.84 and last traded at $32.84. Approximately 10 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.16.

Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 300 ETF Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 300 ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 300 ETF (NYSEARCA:TRPL – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,579 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 52.65% of Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 300 ETF worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

