Pacific Wealth Management Buys 3,420 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Pacific Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 7.0% of Pacific Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Pacific Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEF. SimpliFi Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 4,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. SBB Research Group LLC increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. SBB Research Group LLC now owns 9,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 7,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $96.03. The company had a trading volume of 278,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,573,377. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.29. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $94.51 and a twelve month high of $116.64.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.187 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

