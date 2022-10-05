Pacific Wealth Management Increases Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Pacific Wealth Management raised its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,582 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics accounts for approximately 1.4% of Pacific Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Pacific Wealth Management’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in General Dynamics by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,326,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,902,319,000 after purchasing an additional 140,760 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 566.9% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 20,241 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after purchasing an additional 17,206 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter worth about $1,999,000. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 197.7% in the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,287 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 6,832 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,225,220.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,360,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

General Dynamics Trading Down 0.9 %

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GD shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Cowen set a $260.00 target price on General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.14.

Shares of GD stock traded down $2.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $224.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,529. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $188.64 and a 52 week high of $254.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.68. The company has a market cap of $61.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.85.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 8.61%. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.64%.

About General Dynamics

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.