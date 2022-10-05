Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $238.00

Pantheon Resources Plc (LON:PANR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 238 ($2.88) and last traded at GBX 104 ($1.26), with a volume of 2296403 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 104.10 ($1.26).

Pantheon Resources Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 119.46 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 114.84. The company has a current ratio of 20.28, a quick ratio of 20.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.41. The company has a market cap of £837.74 million and a P/E ratio of -106.30.

Get Pantheon Resources alerts:

Insider Transactions at Pantheon Resources

In other news, insider Robert J. Rosenthal sold 900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.49), for a total transaction of £1,107,000 ($1,337,602.71).

About Pantheon Resources

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. Its primary assets are the Greater Alkaid project that covers 22,804 acres located in Alaska; and the Talitha project covering an area of approximately 44,463 acres. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pantheon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pantheon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.