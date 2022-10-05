ParagonsDAO Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $9.94 Million (PDT)

ParagonsDAO (PDT) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 5th. One ParagonsDAO token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0761 or 0.00000374 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ParagonsDAO has traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar. ParagonsDAO has a market cap of $9.94 million and $10,585.00 worth of ParagonsDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003247 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010724 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00145119 BTC.

About ParagonsDAO

ParagonsDAO was first traded on January 17th, 2022. ParagonsDAO’s total supply is 162,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,664,747 tokens. ParagonsDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@paragonsdao. ParagonsDAO’s official Twitter account is @paragonsdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ParagonsDAO is paragonsdao.com.

Buying and Selling ParagonsDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “ParagonsDAO (PDT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. ParagonsDAO has a current supply of 162,500,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ParagonsDAO is 0.07611744 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://paragonsdao.com/.”

