Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA) Shares Gap Down to $22.61

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at 22.61, but opened at 21.73. Paramount Global shares last traded at 21.60, with a volume of 21 shares traded.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is 26.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is 30.52.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported 0.64 EPS for the quarter. Paramount Global had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The business had revenue of 7.78 billion during the quarter.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.57%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Paramount Global stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable channel that provides sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

