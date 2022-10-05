Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.00

Shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.00 and last traded at $6.02, with a volume of 50569 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.49.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Paramount Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Paramount Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Paramount Group from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Paramount Group from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Paramount Group from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.20.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 324.66 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 5.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is 1,550.78%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Columbia Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,084,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Paramount Group by 143.5% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 132,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 77,805 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Paramount Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $325,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Paramount Group by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 52,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 19,585 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.20% of the company’s stock.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

