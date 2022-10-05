Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Analyst Upgrade

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $8.50 to $9.50. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Approximately 50,271 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,904,485 shares.The stock last traded at $7.21 and had previously closed at $6.77.

PAYO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on Payoneer Global to $9.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Insider Activity at Payoneer Global

In other news, insider Tsafi Goldman sold 17,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total value of $122,379.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 321,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,180.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Payoneer Global news, CFO Michael G. Levine sold 7,400 shares of Payoneer Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $45,954.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,208,361 shares in the company, valued at $7,503,921.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tsafi Goldman sold 17,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total value of $122,379.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 321,203 shares in the company, valued at $2,184,180.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 294,663 shares of company stock worth $1,823,410 over the last ninety days. 6.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Payoneer Global

Payoneer Global Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 191.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,792,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,035,000 after acquiring an additional 16,940,356 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Payoneer Global by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,601,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,158,000 after buying an additional 1,383,186 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,732,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,567,000 after buying an additional 157,281 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the 1st quarter worth $20,336,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 237.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,347,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,041,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060,598 shares during the period. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.15 and a 200 day moving average of $5.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 677.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Payoneer Global had a net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $148.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.77) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Payoneer Global Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Payoneer Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

See Also

