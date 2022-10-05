Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Analyst Upgrade

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $8.50 to $9.50. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Approximately 50,271 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,904,485 shares.The stock last traded at $7.21 and had previously closed at $6.77.
PAYO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on Payoneer Global to $9.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.
In other news, insider Tsafi Goldman sold 17,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total value of $122,379.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 321,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,180.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Payoneer Global news, CFO Michael G. Levine sold 7,400 shares of Payoneer Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $45,954.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,208,361 shares in the company, valued at $7,503,921.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tsafi Goldman sold 17,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total value of $122,379.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 321,203 shares in the company, valued at $2,184,180.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 294,663 shares of company stock worth $1,823,410 over the last ninety days. 6.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.15 and a 200 day moving average of $5.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 677.00 and a beta of 0.97.
Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Payoneer Global had a net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $148.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.77) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Payoneer Global Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.
