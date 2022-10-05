PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by William Allan LLC

William Allan LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,143 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up 1.4% of William Allan LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. William Allan LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 272.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $91.88. 181,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,834,932. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.35 and its 200-day moving average is $89.47. The stock has a market cap of $106.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $273.51.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. Equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PYPL. Wolfe Research cut PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on PayPal to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on PayPal from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on PayPal from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.23.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

