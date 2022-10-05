PCM Fund Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:PCM)

PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a yield of 11.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th.

PCM Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of PCM stock opened at $8.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.79. PCM Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.77 and a fifty-two week high of $11.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PCM Fund

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PCM Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM – Get Rating) by 44.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,016 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.48% of PCM Fund worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PCM Fund

PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Further Reading

